Dr. Marlene Mires, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Mires works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Brea, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA and Diamond Bar, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.