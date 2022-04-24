Dr. Marlene Jarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Jarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marlene Jarin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Jarin works at
Locations
Albert Canas M.D. & Associates1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 534-0503
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jarin is literally the BEST doctor I’ve ever seen. She was thorough with the visit, she was extremely knowledgeable, she was kind and caring. Everything you would want in a doctor, she was. I highly recommend her. I had such a pleasant experience and am so happy she is my physician.
About Dr. Marlene Jarin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1609018134
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarin works at
Dr. Jarin speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.