Overview

Dr. Marlene Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Diaz works at DR. ROBERT J DONACHIE JR MD in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.