Dr. Marlene Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marlene Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Diaz works at
Plano Wellness PLLC3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 105, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 535-8000
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Diaz was very sympathetic and spent plenty of time explaining my condition and options, I would thoroughly recommend her - it is worth the wait for an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
