Dr. Marlene Desamito, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
39 years of experience
Dr. Marlene Desamito, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hyattsville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation.

Dr. Desamito works at ARORA SURINDER K MD in Hyattsville, MD.

    Marlene G. Desamito M D L. L. C.
    Marlene G. Desamito M D L. L. C.
    3311 Toledo Ter Ste C105, Hyattsville, MD 20782 (301) 559-3323

Diabetes Counseling
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr. Desamito, has been the pediatrician for my three children for 10 years, she is wonderful and knowledgeable. Very happy to have her as my kids pediatrician.
    Edith Montoya — Apr 15, 2022
    Pediatrics
    39 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1760566996
    Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation
