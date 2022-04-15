Dr. Desamito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlene Desamito, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlene Desamito, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hyattsville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation.
Locations
Marlene G. Desamito M D L. L. C.3311 Toledo Ter Ste C105, Hyattsville, MD 20782 Directions (301) 559-3323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desamito, has been the pediatrician for my three children for 10 years, she is wonderful and knowledgeable. Very happy to have her as my kids pediatrician.
About Dr. Marlene Desamito, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760566996
Education & Certifications
- Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation
Dr. Desamito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desamito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desamito speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desamito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desamito.
