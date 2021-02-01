Overview

Dr. Marlene Corujo, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Corujo works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.