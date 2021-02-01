Dr. Marlene Corujo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corujo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Corujo, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlene Corujo, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (410) 955-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Corujo was very kind and professional. She explained my medical situation and went as far as drawing a diagram so I would understand clearly.
About Dr. Marlene Corujo, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063465987
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center- South Shore Division
- Yale New Haven Hosp, Urology Yale New Haven Hosp, General Surgery
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corujo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corujo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corujo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corujo has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corujo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Corujo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corujo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corujo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corujo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.