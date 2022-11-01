Overview

Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Bultemeyer works at Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Peru, IN and Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.