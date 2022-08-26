Overview

Dr. Marlene Aramburu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Aramburu works at HCA Florida Westside Primary Care in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.