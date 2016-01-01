See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marlena Habal, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marlena Habal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Herpes Simplex Infection
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Marlena Habal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    1912357799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marlena Habal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

