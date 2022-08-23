Overview

Dr. Marlaina Bonnes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Bonnes works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, Houston, TX in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.