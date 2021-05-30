Dr. Marla Wolfert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Wolfert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marla Wolfert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine and Public Health, Wis. and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Wolfert works at
Locations
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 457-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A family member actually recommended Dr. Wolfert to me. Finding a female gastroenterologist for my GI care was crucial to me due to my extensive history of childhood sexual abuse and assaults by males. As a result, PTSD and anxiety have caused me to neglect my GI health far many years. At my initial consultation with Dr. Wolfert, she immediately put me at ease with her genuine care, concern, and gentleness. I appreciated her empathy and wise counsel, offering suggestions to calm my fears and options for treatment that I could easily accept. I left Dr. Wolfert’s office after that consultation filled with optimism and confidence in my new gastroenterologist!
About Dr. Marla Wolfert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1528232576
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Health System, Ill.
- University Of Illinois, Chicago, Ill.
- University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine and Public Health, Wis.
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfert has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.