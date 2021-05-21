Dr. Marla Shuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Shuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marla Shuman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Shuman works at
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fair Oaks3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-8181Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7758Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shuman is always very thorough and communicates exceptionally with me regarding my treatment, she is very friendly. I would not hesitate to recommend her.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083616312
- Temple University Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Med Coll Penn|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuman.
