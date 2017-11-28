Dr. Marla Price, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Price, DO
Dr. Marla Price, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Byrd and Wyandotte Eye Clinic100 Oak St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 284-2444
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I trust Dr. Marla Price. Her and her staff are very thorough and knowledgeable; very caring, fun and efficient. Like someone else said, you feel like family. Best doctor I have ever had!
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134188469
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.