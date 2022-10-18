Overview

Dr. Marla Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Albany Dermatology Clinic in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.