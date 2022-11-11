See All Dermatologists in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Marla Klein, MD

Dermatology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marla Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Klein works at Klein Dermatology & Associates in Lake Oswego, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Dermatology and Associates
    5200 Meadows Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (503) 445-2200

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Nov 11, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr. Klein for many years...decades?...and felt confident and satisfied with her care. She practices in a collaborative way and chooses the least intrusive treatment options. Her office staff are always kind, pleasant, and helpful. She would have been my dermatologist for life but switched away from accepting Medicare. I recommend her highly.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Marla Klein, MD

    Dermatology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1912990664
    Education & Certifications

    Henry Ford Hospital Department Of Dermatology
    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    UC Davis
    California State University
    Dr. Marla Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Klein Dermatology & Associates in Lake Oswego, OR. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.