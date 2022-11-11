Overview

Dr. Marla Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Klein Dermatology & Associates in Lake Oswego, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.