Dr. Marla Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marla Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Klein Dermatology and Associates5200 Meadows Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 445-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
I was a patient of Dr. Klein for many years...decades?...and felt confident and satisfied with her care. She practices in a collaborative way and chooses the least intrusive treatment options. Her office staff are always kind, pleasant, and helpful. She would have been my dermatologist for life but switched away from accepting Medicare. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Marla Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912990664
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital Department Of Dermatology
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- UC Davis
- California State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.