Dr. Marla Dudak, MD

Breast Surgery
4.2 (65)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marla Dudak, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami

Dr. Dudak works at Dudak & Dudak PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dudak & Dudak Pllc
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-8887
    West Boca Medical Center
    21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-8887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 12, 2022
    When it was determined that I had breast cancer, the next day a family friend called me to refer Dr. Dudak and praise her work ethics. She worked for this doctor and saw it first hand. Dr. Dudak is a very thorough doctor making sure YOU know every step of your treatment. The praise I also heard from the nurses in the hospital were great. She lived up to all the praise. Understand this, reviews & surveys I NEVER give all 5 stars! My recent check up visit she noticed a growth near my elbow and she gave me a dermatologist to go have it checked out. She is the best.
    Nicole — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Marla Dudak, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154359529
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marla Dudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudak works at Dudak & Dudak PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dudak’s profile.

    Dr. Dudak has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

