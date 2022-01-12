Dr. Marla Dudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Dudak, MD
Overview
Dr. Marla Dudak, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami
Dr. Dudak works at
Locations
-
1
Dudak & Dudak Pllc9325 Glades Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 482-8887
-
2
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudak?
When it was determined that I had breast cancer, the next day a family friend called me to refer Dr. Dudak and praise her work ethics. She worked for this doctor and saw it first hand. Dr. Dudak is a very thorough doctor making sure YOU know every step of your treatment. The praise I also heard from the nurses in the hospital were great. She lived up to all the praise. Understand this, reviews & surveys I NEVER give all 5 stars! My recent check up visit she noticed a growth near my elbow and she gave me a dermatologist to go have it checked out. She is the best.
About Dr. Marla Dudak, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1154359529
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudak works at
Dr. Dudak has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.