Overview

Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Dubinsky works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.