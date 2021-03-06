Dr. Marla Bruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Bruns, MD
Overview
Dr. Marla Bruns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University New York and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Dr. Bruns works at
Locations
Memory Center - Ridgeway2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 420, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7972
William Wilkins Building285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9777
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2350, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 566-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate. Explains everything well. When my ?? sband passed away she was with us to answer our questions She is a wonderful doctor as well as a very caring person
About Dr. Marla Bruns, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841453719
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- State University New York
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.