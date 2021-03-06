Overview

Dr. Marla Bruns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University New York and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.



Dr. Bruns works at Unity Rehabilitation Neurology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Columbus, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.