Dr. Marla Bruns, MD

Neurology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marla Bruns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University New York and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.

Dr. Bruns works at Unity Rehabilitation Neurology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Columbus, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memory Center - Ridgeway
    2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 420, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 723-7972
  2. 2
    William Wilkins Building
    285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-9777
  3. 3
    OhioHealth Neurological Physicians
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2350, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Very compassionate. Explains everything well. When my ?? sband passed away she was with us to answer our questions She is a wonderful doctor as well as a very caring person
    Anne Marie Nau — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Marla Bruns, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841453719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • State University New York
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marla Bruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

