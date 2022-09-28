Dr. Marla Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Anderson, MD
Dr. Marla Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Anderson works at
Mission Trauma Surgical Medical Grp26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 351, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1007
Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Oc Surgeonssaddleback Valley Surgery Division27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 440, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1007Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Anderson's office was referred to me by my OB/GYN for suspicious masses in my breast on an MRI. I was able to get an appointment with her PA, Nicole, for the high-risk clinic within a week. During my visit, Nicole determined the need for surgery to remove the suspicious areas. Dr. Anderson came into the room and spent 30 minutes answering my questions and reviewing what the surgery entailed. I felt listened to by both Dr. Anderson and Nicole. My surgery went as planned, and I have learned much about cancer reduction and breast care from Dr. Anderson and her team. They truly care for their patient's wellness. Excellent knowledge and care provided.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528130333
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
