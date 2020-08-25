Dr. Wettstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markus Wettstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Markus Wettstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Community Hospital2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0920
-
2
Grand Junction Oral Surgery2532 Patterson Rd Ste 10, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 644-4030
-
3
Canyon View Plastic Surgery603 28 1/4 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 263-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Monica Dr. Wettstein was a great endocrinologist. I saw him for several years before he was scheduled to leave in April 2020 for California. I do not have confirmation he left because of Covid 19. St Mary’s Hospital sent a letter dated December 23 2019 with the announcement of his departure and release for records which you might still be able to obtain by contacting Jamie Zarlengo Clinic Manager 298-6918 or contact St Mary’s Hospital directly. The letter also included an endocrinologist list. Their entire staff completely left and St. Mary’s had been looking for a new endocrinologist for 1-1/2 years prior to Dr. Wettstein’s departure. The letter also stated Dr. Wettstein elected to take 3-6 months off of practicing medicine following his February 2020 departure. Uncertain about his return? I hope this helps and wish you well. Liz Holcomb, Montrose
About Dr. Markus Wettstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437125127
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
