Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Eberhard Karls U Tubingen and is affiliated with Liberty Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Dr. Niederwanger works at
Locations
1
Southeastern Orthopedic Center210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Optim Pain Management - Savannah322 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 721-2262
3
Optim Health System - Hinesville790 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 877-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Optim Health System - Vidalia3301 E 1st St Ste B, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 537-0888
5
Optim Surgical Associates131 Memorial Dr, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (877) 343-4119
6
Optim Pain Management - Statesboro1601 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 225-6499
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding staff! Explained everything very clearly and ensured my comfort. Took time and interest on knowing me. As an active duty Military soldier, he understood the physical impact we take on our bodies and made me confident that his services would let me continue to do my job. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- U Of Ky
- University Texas Health Center
- Eberhard Karls U Tubingen
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
