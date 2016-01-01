Dr. Markus Mapara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markus Mapara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Markus Mapara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mapara works at
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1093786766
- Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany
- University Of Heidelberg, Germany
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Mapara accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mapara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mapara works at
Dr. Mapara has seen patients for Myeloma, and more.
Dr. Mapara speaks French and German.
Dr. Mapara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
