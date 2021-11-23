Dr. Markus Giacomuzzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacomuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markus Giacomuzzi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Markus Giacomuzzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Podiatric Medicine Surgery|West Side VA Hosp
Dr. Giacomuzzi works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Foot and Ankle Specialist450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 400, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giacomuzzi?
I have recommended friends and family to Dr. G. I've also mentioned I wish he could be my everything doctor...However, since I do have various issues w/my feet, I am blessed he is available to be my Podiatrist...Dr. G always manages to find a path to get me walking, and relieve the pain...
About Dr. Markus Giacomuzzi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1720072978
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Medicine Surgery|West Side VA Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giacomuzzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giacomuzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giacomuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giacomuzzi works at
Dr. Giacomuzzi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacomuzzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giacomuzzi speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacomuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacomuzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacomuzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacomuzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.