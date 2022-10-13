See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Markus Agito, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Markus Agito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Agito works at AHMG Colorectal Surgery at East Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At East Orlando
    258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • AdventHealth East Orlando

Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon

Oct 13, 2022
Excellent. I am lucky to have him as GI physiicia
Bennett Hirsch — Oct 13, 2022
Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
NPI Number
  • 1053636829
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Dr. Markus Agito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Agito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Agito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Agito works at AHMG Colorectal Surgery at East Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agito’s profile.

Dr. Agito has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agito.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

