Dr. Markos Koutsos, MD

Internal Medicine
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Markos Koutsos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Koutsos works at Rappaport & Rappaport Mds in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rappaport & Rappaport Mds
    111 E 80th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10075 (212) 327-1500
    Metro Health Physicians PC
    421 78th St Ste D, Brooklyn, NY 11209 (718) 491-0706

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Koustos is a caring physician who takes the time with each patient and listens to concerns and answers questions. His front desk staff are always helpful and go above and beyond to take care of appointments and referrals.
    Jo V — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Markos Koutsos, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koutsos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koutsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koutsos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koutsos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koutsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koutsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

