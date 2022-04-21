Dr. Koutsos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markos Koutsos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Markos Koutsos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Rappaport & Rappaport Mds111 E 80th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 327-1500Monday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Metro Health Physicians PC421 78th St Ste D, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 491-0706
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Koustos is a caring physician who takes the time with each patient and listens to concerns and answers questions. His front desk staff are always helpful and go above and beyond to take care of appointments and referrals.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1295818680
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Koutsos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koutsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koutsos speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koutsos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koutsos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koutsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koutsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.