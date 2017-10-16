Overview

Dr. Marko Yakovlevitch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Yakovlevitch works at Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

