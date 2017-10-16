Dr. Marko Yakovlevitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakovlevitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marko Yakovlevitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Marko Yakovlevitch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Yakovlevitch works at
Locations
Summit Cardiology1536 N 115th St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Marco has been my cardiologist for 17 years and I would trust no one else with my heart care having a lighthearted stroke and later a light heart attack he was always curing about my health, From making sure I had the correct medications, tests and care.
About Dr. Marko Yakovlevitch, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Yale University - summa cum laude - Distinction in the Major (Chemistry) - Phi Beta Kappa
Frequently Asked Questions
