Dr. Marko Tadros, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marko Tadros, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Tadros works at
Locations
Goldstein Garber Salama600 Galleria Pkwy SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 737-8597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tadros?
Dr. Tadros puts me at ease and makes the visit less stressful. He is soft-spoken and very gentle when working on my teeth.
About Dr. Marko Tadros, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1962812206
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tadros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadros works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.