Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Habekovic works at
Locations
Marko Habekovic MD Pllc1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 111, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 222-4111
Spectrum Health Women's Health & Wellness Center4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 118, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 464-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had lens implants in both eyes. Excellent doctor. Took great care of me. Very personable.
About Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1992748198
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habekovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habekovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habekovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habekovic has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habekovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Habekovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habekovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habekovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habekovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.