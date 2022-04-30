Overview

Dr. Marko Bodor, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bodor works at Bodor Clinic in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.