See All Urologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota Hospital &amp; Clinic

Dr. Jones works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Center of Colorado
    2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7576
  2. 2
    The Urology Center of Colorado
    9695 S Yosemite St # 359, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?

    Jun 06, 2021
    Dr Jones was so personable and introduced himself as Mark. He spent an hour and 40 minutes with us going over my husband’s issues. Not rushed. Answered every question without getting off track from what he wanted to say. Was very organized in his presentation to us. Gave a great deal of comfort and went through every possible permutation from bad to good. Highly highly recommend him.
    Amarie — Jun 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jones to family and friends

    Dr. Jones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD.

    About Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003859075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Hospital &amp;amp; Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Department of General Surgery|University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.