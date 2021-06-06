Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 276-7576
-
2
The Urology Center of Colorado9695 S Yosemite St # 359, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 276-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr Jones was so personable and introduced himself as Mark. He spent an hour and 40 minutes with us going over my husband’s issues. Not rushed. Answered every question without getting off track from what he wanted to say. Was very organized in his presentation to us. Gave a great deal of comfort and went through every possible permutation from bad to good. Highly highly recommend him.
About Dr. Marklyn Jones, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English
- 1003859075
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital &amp; Clinic
- University of Minnesota Department of General Surgery|University of Minnesota Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.