Overview

Dr. Markian Stecyk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Stecyk works at Ginsburg Ginsburg & Feder PC in Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery, Knee Arthroscopy and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.