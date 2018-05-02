Overview

Dr. Markian Kuzycz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Kuzycz works at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.