Overview

Dr. Markian Iwaszko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Iwaszko works at Urology Surgeons PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.