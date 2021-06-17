Dr. Markian Iwaszko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwaszko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markian Iwaszko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Urology Surgeons PC4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-4340
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Dr. Iwaszko skilled hands with the green light procedure was able to restore functionality where other urologists failed.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Iwaszko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwaszko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwaszko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwaszko has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwaszko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwaszko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwaszko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwaszko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwaszko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.