Dr. Markey McNutt II, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Markey McNutt II, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. McNutt II works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-3606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Hypogonadism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 11, 2021
    Dr. McNutt treated my partner in a professional and respectful manner. He took the longest medical history on earth and helped us determine what genetic tests needed to be run. Once we got the results he met with us to explain the findings and where to go from there. He's the first doctor who has had any idea what was wrong and where to go from there. Key info: He diagnoses, not treats. He will help you find the doctor you need to treat you once he has the genetic data.
    About Dr. Markey McNutt II, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    12 years of experience
    English
    1679893010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Clinical Genetics and Genomics, Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markey McNutt II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNutt II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNutt II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNutt II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNutt II works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. McNutt II’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McNutt II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNutt II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNutt II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNutt II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

