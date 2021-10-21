Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Georgia|Medical Center Of Central Georgia
Dr. Manocha works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Eye Institute4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC605 S Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Glennville, GA 30427 Directions (912) 302-0968
-
3
Georgia Eye Institute198 Sw Broad St, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 299-5345
-
4
The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC741 Weeping Willow Dr Ste A, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 302-0967
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manocha?
He is so friendly and makes you feel like family
About Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1396744181
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia|Medical Center Of Central Georgia
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manocha works at
Dr. Manocha has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.