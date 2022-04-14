Dr. Mark Zunkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zunkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zunkiewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Zunkiewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 206, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Z is the best There is never a long wait when you go to visit and doctor he stays and talks to you giving all the information you need to understand procedure or questions answered
About Dr. Mark Zunkiewicz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104077064
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Med And Orthopaedic Center|Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburg Pa
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zunkiewicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zunkiewicz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zunkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zunkiewicz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zunkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zunkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zunkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zunkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zunkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.