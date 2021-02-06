Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zumhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Zumhagen works at
Locations
-
1
Fearfully And Wonderfully Made10760 W 143rd St Ste 67, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 403-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zumhagen?
This doctor is excellent. He is compassionate, thorough and helpful. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861506073
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zumhagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zumhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zumhagen works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zumhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zumhagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zumhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zumhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.