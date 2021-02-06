See All Family Doctors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD

Family Medicine
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Zumhagen works at Fearfully And Wonderfully Made in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fearfully And Wonderfully Made
    10760 W 143rd St Ste 67, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 403-7070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nutrition Response Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 06, 2021
This doctor is excellent. He is compassionate, thorough and helpful. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and family.
Niko — Feb 06, 2021
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zumhagen to family and friends

Dr. Zumhagen's Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zumhagen

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

About Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1861506073
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Zumhagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zumhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zumhagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zumhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zumhagen works at Fearfully And Wonderfully Made in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zumhagen’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zumhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zumhagen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zumhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zumhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

