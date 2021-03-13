Overview

Dr. Mark Zuckerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at MARK ZUCKERMAN MD in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.