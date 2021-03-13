Dr. Mark Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Zuckerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Zuckerman MD373 Route 111 Ste 20, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuckerman?
The office is very thorough and Doctor Zuckerman is extremely knowledgeable and helpful. I was very stressed about my situation and he was really informative. I would recommend to my family or friends!
About Dr. Mark Zuckerman, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790846244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuckerman speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.