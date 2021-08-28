Dr. Mark Zolman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zolman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Zolman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Mayo Med Ctr
Dr. Zolman works at
Locations
Physical Medicine Consultants7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 471-7197
Heart To Heart Hospice of Eastern306 E Maumee St Ste 103, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 432-1800
Physical Medicine Consultants1316 E 7th St Ste E, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 432-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zolman is a great doctor. He makes you feel comfortable and does a great job. He is so kind. I would definitely recommend him for your nerve testing.
About Dr. Mark Zolman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1467455436
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Med Ctr
- IU Health Methodist
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Zolman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zolman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zolman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zolman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zolman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zolman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.