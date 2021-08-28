Overview

Dr. Mark Zolman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Mayo Med Ctr



Dr. Zolman works at Physical Medicine Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN and Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.