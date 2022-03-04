See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Zoland, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Zoland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Zoland works at General and Laparoscopic Surgeons of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of New York Llp
    122 E 76th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-8771
  2. 2
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    133 E 58th St Ste 703, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 448-9604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Very patient, informative and an excellent surgeon. Good followup post surgery and easy to communicate with.
    — Mar 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Zoland, MD
    About Dr. Mark Zoland, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619064888
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Zoland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zoland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zoland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zoland works at General and Laparoscopic Surgeons of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zoland’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

