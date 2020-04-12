Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Acad, St Petersburg, Russia and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Zilberman works at
Locations
Floating Hospital for Children Cardiology800 Washington St # 313, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-7435
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Z is extremely nice and generous, an awesome & miracle doctor who saved my son's life. Just because of Dr.Z's efforts my son could get operated at BCH with a very complicated heart condition in a very short time. He is a gifted Cardiologist and an amazing person. He takes an extra care for his patients, he makes himself available when ever we need him at anytime. He is very responsive through emails and texts at any time. On a Friday night my son fell sick suddenly and had to be seen; Dr.Z had to travel to Newyork for a family trip but he postponed and came to the hospital and treated my son; his patients are his first priority. It's very comforting and a safe feeling for our family when Dr.Z is around. Thank you for everything you did for my son!! Thank you for everything you do for every other child. God Bless You!! We love you Dr.Z!! You're the Best!!
About Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Russian
- 1043257546
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital
- Indiana University/Riley Hospital For Children
- St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Acad, St Petersburg, Russia
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
