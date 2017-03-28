Overview

Dr. Mark Henry Zielinski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zielinski works at Our Lady Lake Regional Medical Center Nehns in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.