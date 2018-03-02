Overview

Dr. Mark Zenker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.



Dr. Zenker works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Brentwood in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.