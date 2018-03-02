Dr. Mark Zenker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zenker, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Zenker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.
Dr. Zenker works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Radiology Brentwood789 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 565-6870
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zenker?
Excellent care from Dr. Zenker and his staff !! I recommend highly !!
About Dr. Mark Zenker, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316985120
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zenker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zenker works at
Dr. Zenker has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zenker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zenker speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.