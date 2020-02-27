Overview

Dr. Mark Zelkovic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Zelkovic works at Excela Health Medical Group in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA and Latrobe, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.