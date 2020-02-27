Dr. Mark Zelkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zelkovic, MD
Dr. Mark Zelkovic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Westmoreland County Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 689-1335
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Very gentle bed side manner, always makes sure you understand every little detail of your surgery or treatment. Office is always on time and employees are very pleasant.
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zelkovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelkovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
