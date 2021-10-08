Overview

Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Zelent works at North Memorial Podiatry in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sever's Disease, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.