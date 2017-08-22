Overview

Dr. Mark Zacharek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Zacharek works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.