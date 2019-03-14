Dr. Mark Yuhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Yuhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Yuhas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Mt Auburn Nephrology Inc.8251 Pine Rd Ste 212, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (859) 301-2663
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Hand Surgery Specialist7798 Discovery Dr Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 232-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely competent, professional and efficient. Immediately diagnosed my issue. Surgical experience was excellent as well as follow up treatment. Very informative and took the time needed to make sure I understood everything. Would recommend him to do anyone! B. VanDeventer
About Dr. Mark Yuhas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuhas has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.