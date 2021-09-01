Dr. Mark Yanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Yanta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Yanta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Yanta works at
Locations
ENT Of Georgia3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C365, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 446-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been cared for by Dr Yanta on three occasions. Each time he was friendly and proficient. I’m troubled with chronic sinusitis and will not hesitate to call on him? If one has a weekend health emergency, how many physicians will call you back. Yes — Dr Yanta did!! I highly recommend him. Carol Snellville, GA 8/28/2021
About Dr. Mark Yanta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1245239094
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University Tex Sthwstn
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanta accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yanta has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Swimmer's Ear and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.