Dr. Mark Yamanaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Yamanaka, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Yamanaka works at
Mark K Yamanaka, MD3231 Waring Ct Ste D, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-7402
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013004852
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Univ Of Ca
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Yamanaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamanaka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamanaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamanaka works at
Dr. Yamanaka has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamanaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamanaka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamanaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamanaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamanaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.