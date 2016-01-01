Overview

Dr. Mark Yamanaka, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Yamanaka works at Tri-City Pulmonary Medical Grp in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.