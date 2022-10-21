See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Mark Yaffe, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (189)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Yaffe, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indiana University Medical Center

Dr. Yaffe works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Ganglion Cyst and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
  3. 3
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd
    120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Broken Arm
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 189 ratings
    Patient Ratings (189)
    5 Star
    (181)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr Yaffe was very professional, explained all of my options to me in great detail and I was out of pain before I left his office.
    — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Yaffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558527556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indiana University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
