Dr. Mark Yaffe, MD
Dr. Mark Yaffe, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indiana University Medical Center
Dr. Yaffe works at
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Yaffe was very professional, explained all of my options to me in great detail and I was out of pain before I left his office.
About Dr. Mark Yaffe, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indiana University Medical Center
- Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
- Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
- University of Michigan
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
