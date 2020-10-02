Dr. Mark Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Workman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Workman, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Electra Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Dr. Workman works at
Locations
The Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls P.A.4301 Maplewood Ave Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 696-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Workman has been my Dr for over 17 years. He and his staff are AWESOME. I highly recommend him for all your pain problems. He DOES listen to you but decides what he recommend for treatment with your care in mind. Very very curtius and professional..
About Dr. Mark Workman, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
